February 07, 2022

Second Whitmer kidnapping suspect plans to plead guilty, cooperate with prosecutors 

By
click to enlarge Kaleb Franks reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in the alleged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot. - KENT COUNTY JAIL
  • Kent County Jail
  • Kaleb Franks reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in the alleged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot.

A second suspect in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to plead guilty and testify against the remaining suspects.

As part of a plea agreement, Kaleb Franks, 27, of Waterford Township, will plead guilty to kidnapping conspiracy, The Detroit News first reported.



His trial was scheduled to begin on March 8.

As part of the agreement, Franks will cooperate with prosecutors and testify against the four suspects — Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton Township; Barry Croft, 46, of Delaware; Adam Fox, 38, of Potterville; and Daniel Harris, 24, of Lake Orion — during their trial next month in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.

He must also admit that he and the other suspects were not entrapped.

“The defendant also knows Fox, Croft, Harris, and Caserta were not entrapped, based on personal observations and discussions,” the plea agreement states.

During the trial next month in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, the four suspects are expected to claim they were entrapped by undercover FBI agents and informants.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times.

