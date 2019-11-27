Email
Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Second Michigan resident dies from lung injury linked to tainted THC vaping

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge Vape cartridges that were used by New Yorkers who got sick. All were found to have been cut with vitamin E acetate. - NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
  • New York Department of Health
  • Vape cartridges that were used by New Yorkers who got sick. All were found to have been cut with vitamin E acetate.

The marijuana vaping-linked lung injury has claimed the life of a second Michigan resident, the state announced Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said it was notified of the man’s death on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce a second death associated with this outbreak,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS, says in a news release. “We are urging people to refrain from vaping until the specific cause of the vaping-related severe lung injuries being reported nationwide has been identified. To help with this investigation, we are reminding health care providers to report patients that may have this condition to their local health department.”



Since August, the state has documented at least 56 confirmed or probable lung injuries associated with vaping THC, the psychoactive agent in marijuana. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the lung injuries are linked to vitamin E acetate, a chemical additive in THC vaping cartridges.

In response, the Michigan Regulatory Agency banned THC vaping products containing vitamin E acetate. Sales of THC vaping products have been on hold while marijuana testing labs determine how to detect the chemical.

Nationwide, at least 50 people have died and more than 2,300 have been diagnosed with the lung injury.

So far, there has been no strong evidence linking the lung injuries to nicotine vaping.

In October, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer banned flavored nicotine in Michigan, but the prohibition is on hold pending the outcome of a lawsuit filed by vaping retailers who say the governor overstepped her authority.

