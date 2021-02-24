February 24, 2021 News & Views » Claytoonz

Email
Print
Share

Scared Trumpers 

By
click to enlarge cjones02212021.jpg

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Claytoonz »

Trending

Rush Limbaugh’s legacy of ashes
Crisis management, Texas style
Free Will Astrology (Feb. 24-March 2)
Savage Love: De-Kinked
A decade later, Detroit’s crowdfunded RoboCop statue is finally complete — but still awaiting a final home
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Claytoonz

More by Clay Jones

Most Popular

  1. Michigan lung transplant recipient dies after doctors discover donor lungs were infected with COVID-19 Read More

  2. Inkster official resigns as police investigate what he did with payment from Biden campaign Read More

  3. Washtenaw County judge drops charges against 16-year-old protester following backlash Read More

  4. Michigan Attorney General charges two Trump supporters with threatening Democratic public officials Read More

  5. Ex-Mich. House Speaker Chatfield’s opposition to LGBTQ protections cost him a six-figure job Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation