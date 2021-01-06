Savage Love: European adventures 

click to enlarge Joe Newton

While a lot of teenagers are performatively disgusted about their parents fucking around, CF, a little tangible/audible evidence that Mom and Dad — or Dad and Dad or Mom and Mom or Nonbinary Parent #1 and Nonbinary Parent #2 — are still into each other is, on some other level, reassuring. Because if your parents are still fucking each other, that means your parents stilleach other. And if your parents still like each other, that means you don’t have to worry about your parents leaving each other and throwing your world into chaos. So while overhearing your parents fuck may not be, it can beBut if you can’t power through your son’s disgust a la Diane and Elliot Birch on— if knowing your son might overhear Dad getting pegged or Mom getting railed on cam is a boner-killer for you and a dehumidifier for the wife — then you’ll just have to resign yourself to quickies for the duration of the pandemic. That means no fucking around in sex clubs for you and no sleepovers at Grandma’s house for him for at least the next six months, CF, if not longer.Zooming out …We talk a lot about parents who blow up when their children masturbate and parents who melt down when their teenagers ask for contraception and parents who shame their kids for being gay or kinky or sexually active or just sexual. While these asshole parents can’t make their gay kids straight or their kinky kids vanilla or somehow deactivate their sexually active kids, they can do real and lasting damage. The exaggerated disgust of a sex-negative teenager is a lot less likely to do any permanent harm to you or your wife — your son’s disgust is merely and temporarily inhibiting — and you aren’t going to need therapy to solve this problem. You just need him to grow the fuck up and move the fuck out.In the meantime, CF, go ahead and take those long showers together. And if your son objects — if he shames you — just remind him that the front door isn’t nailed shut and he won’t hearif he takes a fucking walk.You haven’t moved in together, you haven’t mingled your finances, you haven’t adopted a houseplant or a dog or a child. Which makes going — leaving your boyfriend when you leave for Belgium — pretty painless and uncomplicated logistically, CAREER, even if it’s still going to be painful emotionally.You say you love your boyfriend, CAREER, and I believe you. And if everything was working except your boyfriend’s financial issues, I would urge you to give him a little more time — not infinite time — to get his shit together. And not everyone is ambitious for professional success; some people’s ambitions are harder to recognize because they don’t revolve around making money. Two people with no professional ambitions might find it hard to make their way in the world — someone’s gotta pay the rent — but a supportive non-striver often makes a great partner for a striver. And I don’t know if you’ve been following the news, CAREER, but there’s a pandemic on, and a lot of people are struggling financially right now. Your boyfriend isn’t the only person who had to declare bankruptcy in 2020.But I nevertheless think you should end this relationship. You obviously aren’t sexually compatible, CAREER, and you’re definitely going to wanna explore your kinks — without guilt or encumbrance — once you get to Belgium. Openness is the only way to make it work when two people have a lot of kinks but not a lot of kink overlap. Kinks can’t be wished away or waved off, as much as people like to pretend they can be (and not just vanilla people); kinks are hard-wired, and some outlet — some way to express and enjoy them — is necessary for a kinky person to feel fulfilled and content. You might’ve been able to make the relationship work if your boyfriend were willing to open it up, but he’s not. And you’re not comfortable — at least at this stage of life — with a partner who isn’t a striver. Getting dumped is going to suck for your boyfriend, of course, but he’ll be better off in the long run with someone who comes closer to matching his libido and who doesn’t care that his ambitions, whatever they might be, don’t revolve around his career. And who knows? Maybe he’ll wind up writing a book about your breakup.Enjoy Belgium, CAREER. It’s a good place for a young gay man to explore his kinks.