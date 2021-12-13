Saucy Brew Works to launch line of cannabis products in Michigan 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Saucy Brew Works

Saucey Brew Works.

The brewery chain Saucy Brew Works is jumping into the marijuana business with a new line of cannabis products to be released in the spring of 2022.

The Cleveland-based craft brewery opened its first Detroit location in March, slinging coffee, beer, and pizza. Since recreational cannabis isn’t yet legal in Ohio, their newest venture, Saucy Canna Works, will start with distribution in Michigan.

For now, Saucy Canna Works plans to offer vape cartridges, edibles, and pre-rolls. The brand won’t actually be manufacturing any of their products, though. Instead, they’re partnering with One Love Labs, a marijuana manufacturer in Burton, Michigan, to handle all the production.

So basically, the company is entering a trademark licensing deal to slap Saucy branding on One Love Labs products. We’re not sure what makes these marijuana products saucy, but you can look for them at Michigan dispensaries next year.

