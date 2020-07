Royal Oak commission approves recreational cannabis ordinance 

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

Royal Oak is considering allowing recreational marijuana stores along Woodward Avenue.

After sifting through many hours of public comments , Royal Oak's City Commission approved an ordinance to allow recreational marijuana businesses in the city.The City Commission approved the ordinance by a 5-2 vote on Monday. It allows up to two marijuana retail stores and two microbusinesses to operate within the city, prohibited from operating within 1,000 feet of a school or other cannabis business, and takes effect Aug. 15.Many of the members of the community who voiced their opposition feared that the businesses would cause overflow traffic issues along Woodward Avenue (though it should be noted that the only business that really has that problem is the Starbucks with a drive-thru window) or that marijuana shops would lower their property values ( studies show they could get higher )."No one is going to move to Royal Oak as a resident because they want to be closer to a marijuana shop," one resident said, according to areport.The sentiment is curious because there are a number of liquor stores and bars in Royal Oak, including along the Woodward corridor.In a previous meeting, one pro-pot resident said the opposition reminded him of"There were the same hysterical, half-witted claims about marijuana," he said. "It wasn't a bit surprising to hear the thinly veiled racist appeals..."