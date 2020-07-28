Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

July 28, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Royal Oak commission approves recreational cannabis ordinance 

By
click to enlarge Royal Oak is considering allowing recreational marijuana stores along Woodward Avenue. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Royal Oak is considering allowing recreational marijuana stores along Woodward Avenue.

After sifting through many hours of public comments, Royal Oak's City Commission approved an ordinance to allow recreational marijuana businesses in the city.

The City Commission approved the ordinance by a 5-2 vote on Monday. It allows up to two marijuana retail stores and two microbusinesses to operate within the city, prohibited from operating within 1,000 feet of a school or other cannabis business, and takes effect Aug. 15.



Many of the members of the community who voiced their opposition feared that the businesses would cause overflow traffic issues along Woodward Avenue (though it should be noted that the only business that really has that problem is the Starbucks with a drive-thru window) or that marijuana shops would lower their property values (studies show they could get higher).

"No one is going to move to Royal Oak as a resident because they want to be closer to a marijuana shop," one resident said, according to a Detroit News report.

The sentiment is curious because there are a number of liquor stores and bars in Royal Oak, including along the Woodward corridor.

In a previous meeting, one pro-pot resident said the opposition reminded him of Reefer Madness.

"There were the same hysterical, half-witted claims about marijuana," he said. "It wasn't a bit surprising to hear the thinly veiled racist appeals..."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Marijuana News »

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The War on Drugs didn’t stop Redemption’s Ryan Basore from working in the cannabis industry — it only made him more determined Read More

  2. Skymint's Hazel Park marijuana dispensary opens Thursday Read More

  3. Recreational marijuana sales begin at Adrian's Gage Cannabis Co. Read More

  4. Royal Oak residents worry cannabis shops will lower property values, but studies show they could get higher Read More

  5. The price of pot has been steadily decreasing in Michigan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit