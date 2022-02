Rep. Tlaib introduces bill to name Detroit post office after Rosa Parks 

Steve Neavling

The intersection of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. on Detroit's west side.

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks may soon have her name on a Detroit post office.U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, introduced legislation on Friday – Parks’ birthday – that would designate the U.S. Postal Service building at 4744 Grand River Ave. as the “Rosa Louise McCauley Parks Post Office Building.”The building is just south of Rosa Parks Boulevard on the city’s west side.“It is an honor to introduce legislation to rename a post office after Mother Rosa Parks,” Tlaib said in a statement. “Mother Parks was absolutely a pioneer and spoke truth to power. Her legacy will truly live on forever and I am so happy that she will be honored in this way. I thank Mother Parks’ family for their support in this effort.”Parks is often credited with igniting the civil rights movement when she refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955.Two years later, she moved to Detroit, where she lived until she died in 2005.To honor Parks on her birthday, the Detroit Department of Transportation is providing free rides on Friday and Monday.“A most appropriate way to honor this brave lady, who spent her latter years living here in Detroit,” Duggan tweeted.Her image also is featured on two DDOT buses this week.