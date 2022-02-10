February 10, 2022 News & Views » Politics & Elections

Email
Print
Share

Rep. Lawrence endorses Stevens over Levin in closely watched Democratic primary 

By
click to enlarge U.S. Reps. Brenda Lawrence (left) and Haley Stevens. - CONGRESS
  • Congress
  • U.S. Reps. Brenda Lawrence (left) and Haley Stevens.

U.S. Rep. Branda Lawrence, the only Black member of Congress from Michigan, is endorsing Rep. Haley Stevens in a closely watched Democratic primary for the newly drawn 11th District.

Rep. Andy Levin is running against Stevens in the battleground district, which includes Farmington Hills, Oak Park, Pontiac, and West Bloomfield Township.



The endorsement could be significant because Lawrence, who is not running for reelection, represents about a third of the population in the new district.

"I feel compelled to endorse the person that I feel has a great work ethic. She shows the compassion that's needed for a multitude of different cultures and ethnic groups," Lawrence told The Detroit News. "She's a person who's constantly seeking knowledge — she's not a know-it-all. She is a person that wants to learn and listen and, to me, that means a lot."

Lawrence is the first member of Congress to endorse a candidate for the 11th District race.

"I know that Haley is not going to be given the seat with my endorsement or not, because Andy is going to work hard, and she knows that," Lawrence said. "She has rolled up her sleeves, and she's going to be formidable. In my expectation, she'll win this race."

Stevens, 38, of Waterford Township, won the 11th District seat in November 2017, defeating Republican Lena Epstein by 6.2 percentage points. The seat was previously held by two-term Republican Dave Trott.

Levin, 61, of Bloomfield Township, has represented the 9th congressional district since 2018, when he succeeded his father Sander Levin, who retired.

Levin has also racked up some big endorsements. Among them are U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel, who lost against Stevens in the 2018 Democratic primary for the U.S. House.

More than three dozen unions are supporting Levin. They include the Communications Workers of America, the Service Employees International Union, Utility Workers of America (AFL-CIO), the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers.

"I have great respect for Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence," Levin said in a statement. "I look forward to earning the support of voters throughout the new district, including those Brenda has represented."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Politics & Elections »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Politics & Elections

Most Popular

  1. Michigan woman who claimed to have ‘information’ on insurrection found with cache of guns outside Capitol Police headquarters Read More

  2. Hazel Park to become latest Michigan city to ban conversion therapy Read More

  3. Second Whitmer kidnapping suspect pleads guilty, denies being entrapped Read More

  4. How Medicare is quietly being privatized Read More

  5. Michigan prosecutor declined Giuliani request to seize voting machines for Trump campaign Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation