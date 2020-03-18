Remembering Motown’s magical ‘moments’ 

click to enlarge

As we count down to our 40th anniversary in October, we’ve been revisiting our archives to highlight Metro Times stories that resonate in 2020.

30 years ago in Metro Times: Former Creem editor Dave Marsh, writing in his Rock & Roll Confidential column, recounts what record producer Jon Landau said when Motown’s Holland-Dozier-Holland were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He praised the songwriting team for creating beautiful “moments,” like a moment in September 1966 when he and his best friend pulled off the side of the road at 3 a.m. to listen in awe to “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” by the Four Tops on the radio, and “Diana Ross, at her very greatest, communicating the struggle between hopeless obsession and greatest dignified determination that is the essence of ‘You Keep Me Hangin’ On.’ And topping it off with that incredibly tough, ‘And there’s nothing I can do about it.’”

What was happening: Jesus & Mary Chain at the Latin Quarter

