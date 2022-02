Remembering Lottie the Body, potent pot, and James Craig's hypocrisy: the top headlines in Detroit this week 

click to enlarge MT archives

Lottie the Body in her prime.

Last week'scover story about contaminants in Michigan drinking water continues to get attention. Readers are also interested in news that Detroit is trying to get back into the recreational cannabis market. A 2005 cover story about the Detroit burlesque dancer Lottie the Body, who died in February 2020 , also resurfaced.Here's what elsereaders were into this week:10. "Detroit City Council considers new ordinance to allow recreational marijuana businesses to open" 9. "James Craig, who brutalized BLM protesters as Detroit's Police Chief, says he supports Canadian truckers" 8. "Burn Rubber Sneaker Boutique expands into Detroit with sister store Two18" 7. "Paradise regained" 6. "Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen will headline Faster Horses '22" 5. "Detroit's longstanding Hygrade Deli is now a Black-owned business" 4. "Michigan cannabis users love potent pot, according to industry report" 3. "A Detroit dominatrix offers 5 tips to whip your boring sex life into shape" 2. "Metro Detroit’s drinking water is unsafe, and it’s not just lead" 1. "Michigan woman who claimed to have ‘information’ on insurrection found with cache of guns outside Capitol Police headquarters"

