January 18, 2022

Red White & Bloom to produce High Times-branded cannabis products at Warren facility 

GARY BALDUC
  Gary Balduc

Multi-state cannabis operator Red White & Bloom has taken over operations of a facility in Warren, where the company will produce products for High Times as well as its own Platinum Vape line.

According to a press release, the company took over operations at the 15,000-square-foot facility this week. The facility has manufacturing capabilities for edibles and vapes, and will also pack flower into pre-rolls. It has licenses for medical and adult-use products.



"This Warren facility allows us to centralize distribution for our 'house of premium brands' in Michigan and finally report all of our Platinum Vape wholesale sales on a much less confusing and straightforward basis," RWB CEO and Chairman Brad Rogers said in a statement. "We will be expanding the wildly popular Platinum Vape brand to include gummies and chocolates to capitalize on the existing brand equity we command in Michigan. The facility provides the production capacity to expand sales of our award-winning brands from the 250+ Michigan dispensaries that carry them to the state's 400+ dispensaries."

The company says it plans to hire 30 full-time employees in the coming weeks and grow its Warren workforce to 50 in 2022. More information is available at redwhitebloom.com.

