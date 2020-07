Recreational marijuana sales begin at Adrian's Gage Cannabis Co. 

click to enlarge Gage Cannabis Co.

Gage Cannabis Co.’s Adrian location is now selling recreational marijuana for adults age 21 and older with a valid ID.Sales begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 23. Customers can start lining up outside at midnight.The first 250 customers get Gage-branded swag, and from noon to 5 p.m., Kozmic Gardens will be on hand to share CBD-infused treats."We are thrilled to be able to accept new customers," Gage Cannabis Co. license holder Dave Malinoski said in a statement. "The Adrian community has been really welcoming so we want to return the favor by allowing more residents to enjoy Gage’s hospitality and product lineup."The store has been open for medical marijuana customers since October. Medical card holders will save the additional 10% recreational sales tax when they purchase from the store.Customers can order online for either curbside delivery or pick-up. The store is located at 922 S. Main St., Adrian.Gage has stores in Lansing, Ferndale, and Traverse City, and also operates the Cookies Michigan store in Detroit.A spokeswoman for the company says that recreational sales are expected to start soon at the Ferndale location, but did not have a firm date yet.For more information about Gage Cannabis Co., see gageusa.com