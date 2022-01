Rapper Wale will hit his 'Angles' at Detroit's Majestic Theatre this weekend

click to enlarge Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock

Wale.

Wale is set to take the stage this weekend for the Detroit stop of his Under a Blue Moon tour.The " Poke it Out " rapper released his seventh studio album,, last October, which was revered by hip-hop fans and critics alike as one of the best rap albums of 2021. The album served as the follow-up to his 2012 mixtape,, which featured the single "Bad" featuring Tiara Thomas (which was also featured on his 2013 albumand had an official remix with Rihanna).The 30-city tour will stop in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Majestic Theatre, 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit. Guapdad 4000 and Cam Wallace are also on the bill.Tickets are $29.99 and are available through Ticketmaster