Monday, January 24, 2022

Rapper Wale will hit his 'Angles' at Detroit's Majestic Theatre this weekend

Staff pick

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 1:53 PM

click to enlarge Wale. - RANDY MIRAMONTEZ / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock
  • Wale.

Wale is set to take the stage this weekend for the Detroit stop of his Under a Blue Moon tour.

The "Poke it Out" rapper released his seventh studio album, Folarin II, last October, which was revered by hip-hop fans and critics alike as one of the best rap albums of 2021. The album served as the follow-up to his 2012 mixtape, Folarin, which featured the single "Bad" featuring Tiara Thomas (which was also featured on his 2013 album The Gifted and had an official remix with Rihanna).



The 30-city tour will stop in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Majestic Theatre, 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit. Guapdad 4000 and Cam Wallace are also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.99 and are available through Ticketmaster.


  |  

