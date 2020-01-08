Rapper Berner's Cookies weed dispensary is coming to Detroit 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Gage Cannabis Co.

Cookies is coming to 6030 E. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit.

Bay Area rapper-turned-cannabis entrepreneur Berner will officially bring his Cookies cannabis brand to Detroit later this month. A Cookies marijuana dispensary will open at 6030 E. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit, with a grand opening on Friday, Jan. 31.The Cookies store will carry strains the company has become known for, including its eponymous Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, PowerzzzUp, Minntz, and Grandiflora, among others. The store will also sell Cookies-branded merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, and hats that have become coveted in the streetwear scene.

"To me, Michigan is one of the biggest markets next to California," Berner, who is expected to attend the grand opening, said in a press release. "Not only is it a big market, Michigan is a very educated market when it comes to herb and hash. They have been seeing California weed on the black market for years and been producers of high quality flower in their own respective market. With that being said, Michigan smokers are spoiled just like us in Cali. With all the new genetics in our Library and all the love from the Michigan Cups, we are ready to give Detroit all the new-new! And the fact we are kicking it off on Eight Mile makes all of this even more legendary."



The store is a partnership between Berner and Gage Cannabis Co., the high-end cannabis company that recently opened stores in Ferndale and across Michigan. Gage Cannabis Co. will also sell Cookies products at its stores.





click to enlarge Lee DeVito

Gage Cannabis is the exclusive retailer for Cookies-branded products in Michigan.