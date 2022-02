Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is opening its first Michigan location in Lansing 

click to enlarge Kit Leong/ Shutterstock

Michigan has no shortage of fast food options, and now Lousiana-born Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is adding its name to the pot.Raising Cane’s will open its first Michigan location in East Lansing later this year. The restaurant is known for its chicken fingers and tangy Cane’s sauce. Other than that, its simple menu features coleslaw, texas toast, crinkle-cut fries, and that's it. Sometimes you just gotta stick with what you know how to do best.The location hasn’t been officially released, but a job listing on the Raising Cane’s website for a general manager lists the address as "Grand River & M.A.C."The Lousiana chicken fingers will have a local contender to compete with, however, as Detroit Wing Co. also recently announced a new East Lansing location. No details like an address or opening date have been released so far, just an Instagram post that says “DWC East Lansing coming soon!”How many fried chicken restaurants does one city need? Raising Cane's has an almost cult-like following, but Detroit Wing Co. was voted as having the best wings in Michigan by BuzzFeed