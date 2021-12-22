December 22, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
A new generation product (in the category of SARMs) - known as RAD-140 or Testolone - coming to replace its previous anabolic steroids, is the topic of today’s article.
The first question: Is it really safer than its "predecessors"?
During the great period of the anabolic steroid in the field of sports (and especially in the field of bodybuilding), it looks like SARMs like Rad-140 have now come to replace the anabolic steroids.
The development of lean muscle mass and the mass elimination of any excess fat from the body is a very stressful and exhausting process, requiring endless and very hard training, elevated psychology and a huge amount of patience.
It is no coincidence that such athletes have been looking for a long time to find ways to boost their performance, either in natural (and legal) ways, or even in an extreme and illegal mode.
Anabolic steroids are indeed a way of boosting athletic performance and maximizing physical gains, dominating the field for many years, existing still today, illegally).
However, the negative effects of steroids are now well known.
Everyone - involved or not in sports - knows the high number of serious consequences to the organism following their use.
This was, I think, the most important reason for leading scientists to create SARMs.
RAD 140 (Testolone) is a product of a pharmaceutical company that created this product aiming at treating serious diseases, such as:
As already mentioned, the RAD 140 belongs to the wider family of SARMs.
It is a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator enhancing the muscular reconstruction of the body and promoting the prevention of muscle waste, occurring during the hard and painful training.
However, what exactly is a SARM and what is the specific SARM concerning us in this article/review?
First, let us note that despite the "rumor" circulating (that is, SARMs are the new generation of harmless substitutes for anabolic steroids), in fact, they are not as "innocent" as many intend to present them.
Besides, there is an important reason that even (to date) most SARMs have not received marketing approval from official bodies (neither for medical nor for sports purposes).
What really applies then?
Indeed, SARMs are a more "advanced" form of the earlier anabolic steroids.
While they have exactly the same efficiency, they differ from them due to the "selective" nature of their operation.
It is precisely this selective action ultimately reducing (largely) the serious side effects/complications of their use on the organism.
SARMs work in a very special and "targeted" way regarding the selection of androgen receptors in the body.
More specifically, they select to act exclusively on the androgen receptors of muscle and bone tissue.
Certainly, this applies to all SARMs, including RAD 140 (Testolone).
Therefore after research, if I had to reach a conclusion after comparing RAD 140 (Testolone) with anabolic steroids, I would clearly choose this SARM as safer.
"Safer", not safe.
Compared to SARM RAD 140 (Testolone) there are less destructive side effects than in an anabolic steroid, no side effects at all.
Do not forget that its use remains banned by law, as still under examination by the researchers.
Undoubtedly, the RAD 140 along with the LGD-4033 are the two (2) most popular SARMs today among bodybuilders.
In particular, RAD 140 seems to have characteristics much closer to those of anabolic steroids, than to other SARMs.
Surely, this is what every bodybuilder wants.
Super enhanced muscle growth, stimulation of fat loss, enhancement of available energy, and certainly rapid muscle recovery after training (hence the possibility for more frequent training).
The powerful androgenic action of the RAD 140 offers a unique experience of extremely intense and impetuous training, during which you will feel really no fatigue.
No. It is not. RAD-140 is a medicinal product, still under research and has not yet been approved by the FDA for normal or regular human use.
This practically means that neither its active ability is yet clear, nor the possible side effects it can cause are still clear.
Therefore, by selecting to use this chemical illegally (like all SARMs), you choose to be a kind of "test animal", putting your life and health at very high risk (with unknown consequences in short or long term, transient or even permanent).
It is on WADA's list of banned, illegal, dangerous and detectable chemicals.
As already mentioned, RAD 140 has a very specific (and very selective) mechanism of action, differentiating itself from the previous anabolic steroids for extended muscle growth.
It interacts differently with the body's androgen receptors than testosterone.
While testosterone interacts with all of its androgen receptors in all tissues of the body, RAD 140 seems to "choose" very carefully where to move.
Thus, it selects to interact exclusively with muscle and bone receptors.
This more targeted and effective action increases the sports benefits, while at the same time reduces the damage caused (considered as collateral losses).
While an anabolic steroid will have serious effects on the prostate, testicles, kidneys, hair, skin or even the heart, RAD 140 (Testolone) does not appear to affect other tissues in the body.
RAD 140 is indeed a very powerful, highly effective and potent drug, imitating the effects of testosterone.
SARMs are not anabolic steroids. They do not have the same chemical structure and do not function in the same way in the body.
They may indeed provide equally effective action, but they differ greatly in the way in which they achieve this (as explained above).
The difference lies in their "selective" action.
This is why - unlike anabolic steroids - SARMs do not cause side effects such as testicular shrinkage, decreased sperm production, erectile dysfunction or even infertility.
At least that is what the "rumors" about the specific preparations present so far.
Nevertheless, how accurate or true is this?
How can one know for sure when the necessary clinical trials & tests have not been performed on humans?
Our view remains solid that - whatever sounds like a "rumor" - no one should rest as long as there is no official evidence to prove that the RAD-140 is completely safe for the body and is not going to lead to further (temporary or permanent) damage.
In fact, many scientists insist that SARMs are extremely likely to cause anabolic steroid-like side effects in the long term.
For this reason - and as nothing has yet been clarified about the negative impact of SARMs on the body - the FDA has not yet issued certification and marketing approval.
The short time of clinical trials that the SARM RAD-140 (Testolone) has gone through (so far) does not allow us to speak clearly and fully informatively about all the possible side effects that it could cause.
In any case, the research samples so far show several side effects (and quite serious) and this is the reason why its widespread circulation has not yet been allowed.
The most important of these are the following:
Anabolic steroids are already known for the extensive damage they cause to the liver due to their toxic nature.
However, as far as SARMs are concerned, it is supposed to be their selective strength differentiating them from anabolic steroids, so that they do not ultimately cause such irreparable damage to the body.
Finally, what is true?
What is really happening is that we still do not know if SARM RAD 140 (or other SARMs) causes liver toxicity.
However, high fears of severe hepatotoxicity reported relate these to SARM RAD 140 or even SARM LGD-4033.
The use of these chemicals together with alcohol is contraindicated, as it is very likely to trigger liver damage.
Apart from the physical benefits quickly visible and perceived by the user of the SARM RAD-140 (Testolone), there are other (equally important) benefits.
SARM RAD-140 users (most of whom are bodybuilders) talk about the following significant gains:
If we want to be objective, the answer should clearly be "No".
No SARM has yet received official approval/certification from the FDA, underlining in it a lot about their safety.
However - and among the known SARMs (mk 677,cardarine etc) - the RAD140 seems to be the most "harmless" (or the least harmful to be more precise).
This is why women bodybuilders also prefer it, as it has a much milder effect on the body and less aggressive side effects compared to other SARMs.
As expected with a drug that has not yet been released officially (and is still under research), there are no clear instructions for use for the SARM Testolone.
The data we have so far - and therefore the data presented in this article - result from reviews, evaluations and testimonials of personal experiences of various users (certainly not consistent with a clinical study and therefore a reliable source).
Therefore, most RAD-140 users choose a cycle of usually 4 to 6 weeks.
The dosage used by users also does not appear to be constant from person to person.
This is mainly due to various personal factors (such as body weight, age, body, genetics) involved in the change of activity of the chemical from person to person.
However, the majority of RAD-140 users appear to apply doses between 10 and 20 mg per day (with 10 mg being the most common dose).
Even the tougher bodybuilders seem to avoid dosages in excess of 15 to 20 mg.
It is true that compared to other SARMs, the RAD 140 Testolone seems to have a high performance with fewer health effects, and this is why it is preferred by male and female bodybuilders around the world to such an extent.
It works even in very low doses, with most using doses of 10 mg and no more (referring to professional bodybuilders).
The half-life of the RAD-140 is estimated (certainly approximately, as there is insufficient official data from scientific research and clinical studies) at 20 hours.
This means that with only one (1) dose offers daily anabolic coverage to the user.
RAD 140 has not yet received marketing approval/certification from the official body (FDA), which makes its purchase and use illegal.
However, the increased need of athletes (and especially heavy sports such as bodybuilding, weightlifting or MMA fighting) for physical stimulation, improvement of their athletic performance and overcoming the sets (training or weight loss) led to the creation of a new generation (legal and non-prescription) nutritional supplement products for athletic enhancement.
These are natural alternatives to the known SARMs that give really impressive results, but without side effects.
No side effects.
They are products completely safe for the body and health, containing only high quality all-natural ingredients.
The alternative legal supplement to RAD 140 Testolone suggested to you is the RADBULK of the company Brutal Force.
Its purchase is easy and fast via its official website and is 100% legal.
Natural SARM supplements such as Brutal Force's RADBULK are available legally and do not require a prescription, not even detected in anti-doping controls.
RADBULK is a product created by the legal, reliable & highly experienced nutritional supplement company Brutal Force.
It is a legal dietary supplement (OTC: non-prescription) for enhancing athletic performance, aiming at massively rebuilding lean muscle mass in the body.
RADBULK, recommended by its company as a legal alternative to the well-known (and banned) SARM RAD 140 Testolone, has an easy use (by mouth) not requiring injections.
Its strong composition is 100% natural and friendly to the body.
Nevertheless, the most important thing is that it is based on scientific data and clinical studies.
Every ingredient in this natural supplement is tested, providing clear benefits.
RADBULK is a muscle-building supplement imitating the action of the well-known SARM RAD 140.
The big difference is that it does not cause unpleasant effects on the body.
Currently, RADBULK is the most popular version as a legal alternative to the popular SARM RAD 140.
The reasons that great bodybuilders around the world (professionals and amateurs) prefer it are:
Brutal Force RADBULK manufactured in FDA and GMP approved facilities in the United States, contains premium natural ingredients (clinically tested).
This food supplement is legal and non-prescription, safe even for long-term use.
All the ingredients of Brutal Force RADBULK are natural and of the highest quality.
The purchase of Brutal Force RADBULK is possible via the corporate website only.
There is no dilemma between the two (2) known products.
One illegal (RAD 140), the other legal (RADBULK).
One causes serious side effects (RAD 140), the other has no side effects (RADBULK).
One toxic to the liver (RAD-140, the other non-toxic (RADBULK).
One detectable in special anti-doping tests (RAD140), the other undetectable (RADBULK).
One addictive (RAD 140), the other not addictive (RADBULK).
As simple as that.
