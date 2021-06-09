Possible link between sleepy teens and increase in weed and alcohol use, study suggests 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that seven out of 10 high school students and six out of 10 middle schoolers do not get enough sleep. Insufficient sleep in youth has been linked to "increase risk of obesity, diabetes, injuries, poor mental health, attention and behavior problems, and poor academic performance." According to the CDC, children ages 6-12 require 9-12 hours of sleep per night, while 13-18 year olds should get 8-10 hours a night.
One solution offered by the authors of the study and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine would be to move school start times up to allow for children to get more sleep. The average start time for school in the U.S. is 7:49 a.m.
