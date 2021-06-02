June 03, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Poll: 1 in 3 Michiganders would look favorably on a politician who is open about marijuana use 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The days of politicians like Bill Clinton sheepishly admitting they tried marijuana but "didn't inhale" could soon be over.

That's because while the federal government has dragged its feet on ending cannabis prohibition, a record 68% of Americans support legalizing cannabis, according to a 2020 Gallup poll. Cannabis is legal for adult use in 17 states plus the District of Columbia, and legal for medical use in 36 states and D.C., and decriminalized in another 13 states.



A recent poll by Rehabs.com based on a survey of 3,000 voters found that more than 1 in 3 (36%) of Michiganders say they would look favorably on a politician who is open about their cannabis use, compared to a national average of 44%.

The survey also found that when it comes to alcohol, 39% of voters say they would support a politician who is open about having issues with alcohol. And given the fact that the younger generations have grown up on the internet, warts and all, nearly 1 in 4 (23%) think Millennial and Gen Z politicians should be treated more leniently for past indiscretions involving drugs and alcohol use.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More One Hitters »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (June 2-8)
The sensible liberal
Republicans ❤️ terrorists
Detroit police once considered artist Sheefy McFly a criminal. Now he’s making his mark on the city in a big way.
Savage Love: Quickies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. U.S. House reintroduces bill to decriminalize cannabis with stronger social justice measures Read More

  2. Marijuana legalization has not spurred an increase in use among youth, contradicting prohibitionists Read More

  3. Michigan woman denied chronic pain medication due to cannabis use Read More

  4. Hamtramck adult-use marijuana dispensary bills itself as one of the closest to Detroit Read More

  5. New marijuana grow facility that bills itself as Michigan's first fully Black-owned breaks ground Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation