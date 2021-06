Poll: 1 in 3 Michiganders would look favorably on a politician who is open about marijuana use 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

The days of politicians like Bill Clinton sheepishly admitting they tried marijuana but "didn't inhale" could soon be over.That's because while the federal government has dragged its feet on ending cannabis prohibition, a record 68% of Americans support legalizing cannabis , according to a 2020 Gallup poll. Cannabis is legal for adult use in 17 states plus the District of Columbia, and legal for medical use in 36 states and D.C., and decriminalized in another 13 states. recent poll by Rehabs.com based on a survey of 3,000 voters found that more than 1 in 3 (36%) of Michiganders say they would look favorably on a politician who is open about their cannabis use, compared to a national average of 44%.The survey also found that when it comes to alcohol, 39% of voters say they would support a politician who is open about having issues with alcohol. And given the fact that the younger generations have grown up on the internet, warts and all, nearly 1 in 4 (23%) think Millennial and Gen Z politicians should be treated more leniently for past indiscretions involving drugs and alcohol use.Detroit Metro Times