March 11, 2020 Special Issues » Saint Patrick's Day

PJ’s Lager House has two nights of irish-themed music for Saint Patrick’s Day week 

click to enlarge Stone Clover.

Doug Coombe

Stone Clover.

If rock ’n’ roll is your preferred whiskey chaser, look no further than PJ’s Lager House, which is putting the rock in shamrock for this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day hoopla.

Getting the Gaelic party started on Sunday is “Paddy Slag” rockers Stone Clover. The foot-stomping five-piece is led by Pauly Brady, grandson of a former Detroit police officer and founder of Greektown’s Irish bar mainstay, the Old Shillelagh. The band, which formed more than a decade ago with the sole intention of performing at the Michigan Renaissance Festival, has now become a staple in the local music community by putting a Celtic-punk twist on traditional Irish music. Stone Clover will perform starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by high-powered Celtic rock outfit Billy Grogan’s Goat, which pairs MC5-sounding tunes with, well, bagpipes and mandolins. They’ll take the stage at 1 p.m. on parade day.

For St. Patrick’s Day proper, PJ’s will continue to kick out the jams, albeit a bit more folky this time, with Detroit seven-piece the Codgers. The group’s intuitive anthemic Celtic-Americana tunes are a scene-setting product of their deep-rooted friendship and their shared fight for union and labor rights, and they’ll take the stage at 7 p.m. Also on the holiday bill is Nick Marko and Darrell Bazian’s alt-country duo, Singer Soldier.

Event begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at PJ’s Lager House; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com. No cover for either event.

See more Saint' Patrick's Day parties here.

