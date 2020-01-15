January 15, 2020 Special Issues » Winter Guide

Pick your own perfect winter day in Detroit 

By
click to enlarge It's so cold in the D. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • It's so cold in the D.

It's wintertime in Detroit, which means one thing: Seasonal Affective Disorder. That's right. S.A.D. It's dark when you wake up and even darker by the time you leave work. Dry skin, salt stains, and a very high probability that you will get the flu and will want to die. Winter blows.

But lucky for you, your mom got you one of those artificial sun lamps that are supposed to mimic daylight and enhance your happy feelings, and you've been basking in its glow for weeks. You might just have a handle on this whole S.A.D. thing, after all.

So your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to have the perfect winter day. Ah, yes. Like a unicorn or the G-spot, a perfect winter day might seem like an out-of-reach mythical fantasy. It won't be easy. There will be misfortune, missteps, and, yes, possibly even death, because perfection is rarely achieved without sacrifice. Have you learned nothing from Game of Thrones?

However, if you choose wisely, a perfect winter day might just unfold before your eyes.

To begin your adventure, choose one of the options to start your day and then follow the instructions underneath to follow along through page numbers of the "book."

Now, let's start your adventure...






Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

