Perennial losing candidate John James announces bid for Congress in battleground district 

John James, a Republican, speaks at a rally in Battle Creek in December 2020.

I fought on the battlefield for American lives and in business for good-paying jobs that fuel livelihoods. I will continue to fight for the hardworking families in Michigan’s 10th district as today I announce my run for Congress. Join me at https://t.co/L2HSYuRU7Y pic.twitter.com/PkqKpwqIWP — John James (@JohnJamesMI) January 31, 2022

Two-time losing Senate candidate John James is giving politics another go — this time for a seat in Congress.The 40-year-old businessman and military veteran is running for the newly drawn 10 District, which covers Warren, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, and Shelby Township in Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County.James lives in Farmington Hills and is expected to move into the closely watched swing district.“I fought on the battlefield for American lives and in business for good paying jobs that fuel livelihoods,” James said on a video on Twitter. “I will continue to fight for the hardworking families in Michigan's 10th District."James, CEO of Renaissance Global Logisitics, lost in his bids to unseat U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters in 2020. Former President Donald Trump endorsed James in both races. Against Stabenow, James lost by about 7 percentage points. He lost to Peters by less than 2 percentage points.In both races, James dodged the media and failed to offer coherent plans.So far, James’ only competitor in the primary race for Congress is Eric Esshaki, a Birmingham lawyer and former nurse. But other potential candidates include Oakland County Republican Chairman Rocky Raczkowski, of Troy; former U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop; and Lena Epstein, of Bloomfield Township, and the former head of Donald Trump’s Michigan campaign.The 10th District seat is currently held by Republican Lisa McClain, of Bruce Township. If she decides to run for reelection, her new district will be the 9th.Two Democrats have declared their candidacy so far: Huwaida Arraf, a civil rights attorney and daughter of Palestinian immigrants, and first-term Warren City Councilwoman Angela Rogensues The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated the district as a “likely Republican seat.”