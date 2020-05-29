Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

May 29, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

People in states with legal weed think the laws are pretty, pretty good, study finds 

By
click to enlarge RENA SCHILD / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com

This just in: people like weed.

OK — so, while that may be true for many, recent polling data reveals that folks who live in a state where recreational marijuana is legalized are pretty satisfied with the laws and consider them to be a success, High Times reports.



Of a survey of 32,000 adults, including a selection of people in legal weed states Washington, Oregon, Nevada, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusettes, Maine, and Michigan, pollster YouGov found that people are mostly satisfied with the legislation. Though it's not clear if the folks polled are active participants in the, um, recreational herbal arts, we suspect approval numbers would be much, much higher if they were. Get it? Higher?

In fact, 56% of the 844 people surveyed in Michigan say our recreational laws are “only a success or more of a success than a failure,” with just 20% who think the laws are a complete failure or “more of a failure than a success.”

All in all, to put it in Larry David terms, recreational weed is working out pretty, pretty, pretty good for us. Earlier this week, it was reported that Michigan's legal weed industry topped $100 million in sales since December. Pretty good, indeed.

As for other states, it comes as no surprise that Colorado, one of the first states to approve recreational legalization in 2012, favors the law by 71%, according to the poll. Nearly two-thirds of polled Oregonians find the laws to be successful, as do 67% of Massachusettsians (wait, that's what they're called?), while 65% of those in Washington, and, in California, 59% are feeling the rec weed vibes.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Marijuana News »

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Grand Rapids-area High Profile marijuana dispensary is now open in Grant Read More

  2. Michigan's marijuana dispensaries can now take customers inside by appointment only Read More

  3. New study finds cannabis could reduce chances of COVID-19 infection Read More

  4. Pincanna opens medical and adult-use cannabis store in Kalkaska Read More

  5. Flint-area Bloom City Club is now open for adult-use marijuana sales Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation