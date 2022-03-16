March 16, 2022 Music » Music News

Outdoor fest Jazzin' at the Vanity to return to Detroit this summer for Juneteenth 


click to enlarge The festival, formerly known as Jazzin' on Jefferson, has been on hold for two years. - JAZZIN' AT THE VANITY/FACEBOOK
  • Jazzin' at the Vanity/Facebook
  • The festival, formerly known as Jazzin' on Jefferson, has been on hold for two years.

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jazzin' at the Vanity festival will return to the streets of Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood this summer. The free outdoor neighborhood party features jazz, blues, and rock music acts. (Some oldheads may know it better as “Jazzin' on Jefferson,” which is what it was called in the early 2000s.)

The festival will take place on Juneteenth weekend, from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. There will be two stages of music, food trucks, local craft vendors, and live art installations.



Festivities will be spread across Jefferson Ave. between Newport and Lakewood streets.

Featured acts include Detroit’s celebrated jazz saxophonist James Carter, Jessica care Moore of Black Women Rock, Ghost Note, Marion Hayden Legacy Ensemble, Brandon Williams, and more.

“We are thrilled to bring back Jazzin’ at the Vanity after canceling the last two years because of the pandemic,” Jefferson East, Inc CEO Josh Elling said in a press release. “The Jefferson-Chalmers Business District has a rich history that we are committed to preserving and restoring. We’re excited to come together as a community once again to celebrate our local musicians, remember our history, and reflect on the importance of Juneteenth.”

Jefferson East, Inc partners with the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, and the National Endowment of the Arts to make the festival happen.

More information is available at JazzinAtTheVanity.com.



