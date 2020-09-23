Ottawa County just got its first recreational marijuana store 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Canna Communication

Recreational marijuana sales have started at Exit 9 Provisionary in Nunica, outside of Grand Haven, bringing adult-use cannabis to Ottawa County.The store celebrated its grand opening at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday. It had been open for medical marijuana sales for more than a year, but now any adult over the age of 21 can purchase cannabis there.“It’s exciting to be the first provisioning center to offer cannabis to adults 21 and older in Ottawa County,” Agri-Med CEO Greg Maki said in a statement. “I’m a firm believer in people being able to buy quality, tested cannabis products where they live.”The store has marijuana flower, concentrates, and edibles, including many Michigan brands. Due to the pandemic, a limited number of customers are allowed inside at a time, and masks are required. The store is also open for curbside pickup.