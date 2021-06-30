June 30, 2021 News & Views » Claytoonz

Email
Print
Share

Oops, I drew it again 

By
cjones06282021.jpg

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Email
Print
Share

More Claytoonz »

Trending

Glenlore Trails expands, Ypsilanti launches Frog Island Jazz Series, and other things to do in metro Detroit
Savage Love: Queer quickies
‘F9’ has a need for speed
The 2024 primary is going to be a race to the bottom of hell
Free Will Astrology (June 30-July 6)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Latest in Claytoonz

More by Clay Jones

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Most Popular

  1. Historic flooding rocks Detroit, again. Why? Read More

  2. Historic home of James and Grace Lee Boggs to be transformed into museum in Detroit Read More

  3. These self-serve pharmacy kiosks are now available in metro Detroit Read More

  4. Detroit’s demolition program under fire for failing to substantiate $13M in costs Read More

  5. Trump's AG dismissed claims of election fraud in Detroit and elsewhere as 'bullshit' Read More

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation