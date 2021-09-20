September 20, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Owning an online casino is one thing, operating the business as it should is another. Most online casinos promise too much, but do they deliver?
We are here to help you riffle through the unending list of iGaming platforms on the Internet and point you towards the right ones.
Spin casino will have made a mockery of their name had they fallen short of offering players a chance to spin those wheels. The online casino is a slots galore, including progressive jackpots. They also have a good stock of roulettes, blackjacks, video poker, table games, keno, craps, and other specialties.
There’s also eSports with a live betting option and jackpots too. The online casino has a rich list of money transfer options and offers some pretty good casino bonuses. They could, however, add more promotions since we feel what they currently offer is just a handful.
PalyOJO is arguably the fairest Canadian online casino we came across, making it a top pick in our books. The casino lets you control your money by giving bonus winnings in cash. You also get to keep all your cash because the casino does not attach wagering requirements to its games.
The icing on the cake is that they don’t have a maximum win cap and no withdrawal limits. Very few casinos give players cashbacks- PlayOJO does! However, for a casino this fabulous, it needs to offer phone support.
As if the name isn’t too obvious! Jackpot casino is home to the best progressive jackpots you can stake on. Of course, their welcome bonus is equally generous, but the jackpots of up to $5 million are what keeps gamers hooked to the casino site.
It is also a reputable casino, having been operational for more than two decades. However, while players may be hanging in there for their silver lining, the bonuses have unreasonable wagering requirements, like the 70× on the deposit bonus.
MagicRed features an extensive games lobby, with gambling offerings ranging from table games, slots, live dealers, and jackpots. This MGA and UKGC-licensed online casino incorporates a 128-bit SSL encryption to eliminate data breaches.
Site-related transactions are seamless with various payment alternatives (cards & e-wallets). Depending on the medium used, players can get payouts in less than 48 hours.
At MagicRed, there's a generous welcome offer and numerous promotions on show, plus a loyalty program where players can enjoy multiple perks. However, MagicRed’s cluttered look might not appeal to some Canadian gamblers.
Royal Panda passes an aesthetically pleasing and fun-filled casino. With more than 400 games from equally diverse gaming software providers, you will be spoilt for choices. The payment options are equally as diverse.The casino has a number of bonuses, including a welcome bonus, cash prizes, and weekly tournaments.
In addition, they are thorough with matters regarding security, and this has enabled players to consider it as a trustworthy brand.They also have enticing jackpots you’re likely to find in any casino. However, winning them is much more challenging. They could also increase the welcome bonus offer.
The total welcome bonuses sum up to $1,200, but it rolls out in six installments. This strategy might sound basic, but it is an excellent scheme to get gamers playing real money games continuously.The casino assures players of incredible gaming experience, courtesy of the top-level software providers it partners with.
It’s also open to a wide list of banking options. All bonuses have 50× playthroughs attached to them, which we felt was on the higher side. Increasing the withdrawal maximums could also help players claim their winnings more conveniently.
We couldn’t help but notice the 2019 launched casino’s epic outer space theme. Their casino game selection is a hit, presenting 1000+ games that are regularly updated. Video slots take the bigger chunk that even include progressive jackpots.
The online casino has quite a number of bonuses, including the initial deposit bonus, daily and weekly prizes, tournaments, and cashbacks. We didn’t find a loyalty scheme though.
Mansion Casino is a mansion of a good variety of fantastic games. Players also stand a chance to win a progressive jackpot of up to $1,000,000.
You can access the games on-site or download them. There are convenient payment options, but the casino can fast track the payout period from the current two days of processing.
Leo Vegas has been here since 2011, and it has served nothing but pure entertainment and fun. The casino has a good variety of slots, video poker, live dealer, blackjack, roulette, and scratch cards. With the number of games available, it goes without saying that they are working with a variety of top software providers.
It also has an impressive selection of table games. They could, however, improve the bonus terms and expand payment method channels and improve the website for easy navigation.
Bodog lives up to its slogan of offering more games, more options, and more fun. Most importantly, sports lovers have a field day at Bodog. They have all sorts of sports and even the live betting option.
The 21-year-old casino still offers engaging games, generous bonuses, and exciting horse racing debuts. We hope they increase the number of casino games soon and also accommodate more payment methods.
Royal Vegas has faithfully entertained players for more than two decades, and it is still offering a great gaming experience. They have generous welcome bonuses through to your fourth deposit, among other promotions like weekly tokens and a loyalty program.
The withdrawal period takes 2-3 days depending on the money transaction method a player uses. We felt that a 70× wagering requirement on the bonuses is relatively high, though. Also, you cannot access the games unless you sign-up.
Cobra casino is one of the few online gambling platforms that guarantee players maximum gaming experience. Imagine being able to play four games on the same screen! They also allow players to try out the games for fun before stacking real money.
The casino sources games from 39 software providers, which contributes to the large number of games it has. It’s also a good spot for progressive slot gamblers. As you keep playing, you rise within the VIP ranks from newbie, talented, experienced, to master level. The website layout is okay, but they need to have more icons on the menu header.
Finding online casinos that let in bitcoin players exclusively is rarer than you can imagine. Mbit accommodates such players and guarantees them safety, convenience, and fun. Since 2014, the online casino has built a stellar reputation and stood out for offering secure cryptocurrency transactions.
Apart from the tiered welcome bonus, players get referral bonuses, free spins, and cashback. They, however, have costly banking options, and you must sign up before viewing the games.
Casino Tropez has been around for two decades. At this online casino, newbies get to kickstart their gambling adventure with a decent welcome offer.
Games at Casino Tropez are quite extensive with 400+ exciting titles from the stables of Playtech. Here, notable offerings include live casino games alongside Fire Blaze jackpots.
To get issues resolved, players can call upon Casino Tropez's customer support via live chat, email, and a mobile number. Also, the swift and secure payment methods make site-related transactions seamless.
However, the absence of games from other top developers like NetEnt, Play'n GO, and Microgaming might count as a drawback.
Fairness – All these casinos are licensed and allow for third-party auditing to verify their legitimacy. We also checked their privacy policies plus other T&Cs because that’s where shady casinos place their catch.
Game Variety – We chose sites with a rich list of online casino games. The total number of casino games varied from one online casino site to another, but we were keen to select ones that accommodated the interest of all Canadian players.
Bonuses – All the online casinos we selected offered bonuses. As such, we dwelled on the amounts, percentages, their validity period, playthroughs, and the games attached to the bonuses.
User-experience for Canadian players – To know the road ahead, ask those coming back. So we sought the opinion of Canadian players who had interacted with these casinos and considered their views.
Payment Methods – These best online casino sites presented payment methods in three forms: Credit cards, E-Wallets, and Bank Transfers.
Statistics show that there are more than 100 online casinos in Canada, all of which are legal. Thanks to the Internet, easy accessibility, and the amount of revenue these online gambling sites remit, the number is on an upward trajectory,
The goal of each iGaming destination is to ensure you don’t run out of stuff to do.There is a limitless list of casino games that Canadian players typically enjoy, and here is a sneak peek.
Online Slots – They are by far the most popular casino games and come in different variations like mega spin slots, progressives, or 3D.
Some famous names you’re likely to meet in any casino include Mega Joker, Thunderstruck II, Mega Moolah, League of Fortunes, and Girls with Guns.
Table Games – It has an endless list of card games, including baccarat, blackjack, poker, and dice games like craps, dice games, and roulette.
There are also Punto Banco, European Blackjack, Texas Hold’Em, Pot-Limit Omaha, and many more.
Yes, they do. First, however, you have to conduct due diligence to ensure the website isn’t a sham.
The right question should be, how do I identify genuine and safest casino sites? All genuine casinos have two things in common: they are licensed and regulated.
Absolutely. All online casinos operate under the same premise as land casinos, only that they are virtual.Staking real money in a top online casino is the order of the day because that’s where the money is, and the casino keeps their end of the bargain.
All the casinos we have listed above accept Canadian dollars, and some of them even let you use other monetary payments like cryptocurrencies.
The ferocious growth of online casinos has seen gaming developers battling it out to host and provide top-notch games. The best ones capitalize on designs, creativity, high-quality graphics, and easily accessible games.
Here are some heavyweights:
The deposit and withdrawal process is usually straightforward. You will find a list of all the money transfer mediums to use. The list is always convenient and accommodates transfer channels that all players can access. For withdrawal, again, just follow the simple procedure and mediums provided.
What games do you enjoy playing, what are you always after when signing up to a casino, what types of bonuses and promotions do you like, what is your experience?
These were our most recommended best online casinos Canada. Whenever you’re looking for one, consider areas like security, licensing, game variety, T&Cs, bonuses, and fairness.
There is a caveat though, ever heard the famous cliché “the house always wins?” All casino games have a long-term advantage to the house (casino). While at it, they offer some rewards to players to maintain good traffic.
We implore you to tread carefully lest you gamble away your life. Please play responsibly and seek help once you notice it’s starting to get into your head.
What do you think of our choices? Let us know.
