Last Chance U.

Premieres Wednesday:

Love on the Spectrum – The latest entry in the specialty dating genre ponders if the autistic can find love too. As if there hadn't already been two series about Sheldon Cooper. (Netflix)

Street Food: Latin America – Of all the things you can pick up on the streets of Brazil, Colombia or Peru, "good food" is probably not the first thing you just thought of. Six episodes of culinary adventuring are here to set you straight, Mister Mind-in-the-Gutter. (Netflix)

Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia – This three-part documentary revisits the days when organized crime ruled the Big Apple. And don't forget who finally ended that era of lawlessness and indecency: Rudy Giuliani. Come back, Gambinos; all is forgiven. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Impetigore – Straight from the Sundance Film Festival comes the white-knuckle tale of a young woman who returns to her hometown and discovers that everyone there wants to kill her. And you thought you were going to miss Thanksgiving this year! (Shudder)

Premieres Friday:

Sing On! Spain – Contestants in a Spanish karaoke contest earn big cash prizes for staying on key. In Japan, it's called **Popstar Killswitch Now!**, and it consists entirely of schoolgirls setting Anthony Kiedis' fingernails on fire. (Netflix)

Offering to the Storm – An urban legend about a supernatural creature may hold the key to a series of infant deaths in the final adaptation of Dolores Redondo's Baztán trilogy. I'm calling it now: It was Rudy Giuliani. (Netflix)

Room 104 – Season 4 – The Duplass Brothers' eclectic anthology series comes to a close with 12 installments that run the gamut from science fiction to comedy to animation. Wait a minute: They do know you can do all of those at once, right? (HBO Max)

Radioactive – Critics were lukewarm on this Marie Curie biopic when it premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival. But since then, we've all had to lower our standards a bit. I mean, be honest: You were just Googling **Popstar Killswitch Now!** (Amazon Prime)

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist – As seen in this special, Gaffigan's last stand-up tour consisted of site-specific gags tailored to whatever locale he was visiting. Hats off to him, because I tried that once in Oakland, and they **effed me up**. (Amazon Prime)

Rogue Trip – ABC News' Bob Woodruff takes his son Mack on an international tour of discovery, including jaunts to Ethiopia, Lebanon and Pakistan. When they hit Papua New Guinea, Jim Gaffigan helps them work up a tight five. (Disney+)

Premieres Tuesday:

Last Chance U – Season 5 – The Emmy-winning docu-series about underdog football teams visits a scrappy junior college in ... Oakland. Hey, guys: Hope I wasn't out of line with that crack about effing me up. (Netflix)

Stockton on My Mind – This documentary about Michael Stubbs, the first African-American mayor of Stockton, California, just might do for him what **Street Fight** did for Cory Booker. Or maybe he'll have a future in politics. Thank you, everybody! Now put your hands together for Jim Gaffigan. (HBO Max)

