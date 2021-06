click to enlarge

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar.

Fri. 6/25-Sun. 7/15



Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

, which is one of apparently 50 van Gogh events traveling throughout the U.S. Beyond Van Gogh is the vision of Matieu St-Arnaud (creative director of a Montreal-based projection-mapping group Normal Studio) and features 300 iconic van Gogh works paired with music and the artist's words.

Event takes place starting Friday, June 25 through Sunday, Aug,. 15 at the TCF Center; 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit; vangoghdetroit.com; $42.99+.

Saturday, June 26

Omar S

Pandemic be damned, Detroit house and techno artists kept the party going. And, now, one of Detroit's foremost electronic music producers is bringing the heat with a late night set on the Detroit River, just as god intended. Beatmaker and FXHE label head Omar S — who, in 2020, performed socially distanced DJ sets at the Aretha; launched

, an 8-bit style arcade game; was the subject of a multimedia exhibition displayed at Red Bull Arts Detroit; and hosted a duel vintage car show and screening of the Richard Pryor classic

at the Ford Wyoming Drive-in, where he also performed — will once again take the decks at the Aretha. Omar S will perform with support from Acemo and Alister Fawnwoda.

Doors open at 10 p.m. at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; venuepilot.com; $42.99+.

Saturday, June 26

Subtronics

The official drink of those who do not require a full 10 hours of sleep (nor a nighttime routine of sleepy time tea, a touching non-political memoir, a clean bite guard, and those nasal strips that increase oxygen intake during sleep) is hosting an EDM show for the ages and those with, well,

. Monster Energy Outbreak Tour will host 28-year-old subwoofer-loving, Radiohead-inspired, dubstep wunderkind, and Philadelphia native Jesse Kardon aka Subtronics as part of a packed line-up at the Crofoot Festival Grounds. Subtronics broke onto the scene in 2013 but made it to No. 9 on

s Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart in 2019 when he collaborated with Michigan's own GriZ for a track appropriately called "Griztronics." Originally a two-day festival, the Monster Energy showcase will feature Champagne Drip, Buku, Chee, Level Up, Jaenga, Freddy Todd, Space Wizard b2b Guppi, Chidi, and Skinz. Maybe we'll ditch the tea for something a bit more ... caffeinated.

—Jerilyn Jordan

Doors open at 1 p.m. at the Crofoot Festival Grounds; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com; $55+.

