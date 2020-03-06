Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

March 06, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

Oakland County's first recreational marijuana store opens on Sunday in Hazel Park 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF BREEZE
  • Courtesy of Breeze

Looks like the Greenhouse of Walled Lake won't actually be Oakland County's first marijuana store to offer recreational sales next week.

Breeze Provisioning Center, a sleek new store located at 24517 John R. in Hazel Park, says it's allowing recreational marijuana sales ahead of schedule. The store will open to the public for recreational sales at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, for adults age 21 and older.



It opened earlier in February for medical marijuana sales, and received its recreational marijuana license shortly after.

"We called it Breeze for a number of reasons, but mainly because we wanted to make the buying experience quick and easy from the novice to the pros," the company says in a press release.

Breeze will be fully stocked and will sell to anyone age 21 and over with an ID — no medical card needed. For now, the operation is cash only, but there's an ATM onsite.

Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. More information is available at breeze.us.

The company says it also plans to open more locations in Warren and Emmett Township, among others.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.
Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

More Canna-Business »

Most Popular

  1. How to share a joint without sharing germs Read More

  2. ATF really wants to prevent marijuana users from buying a gun in Michigan Read More

  3. Oakland County's first recreational marijuana dispensary to open with a bang — literally Read More

  4. Opioid prescription rates drop in states with medical marijuana — except Michigan Read More

  5. Michigan's regulated marijuana market to lose significant source of cannabis Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...