Oakland County's first recreational marijuana dispensary to open with a bang — literally 

click to enlarge
-
Greenhouse of Walled Lake
-
Greenhouse of Walled Lake.
Oakland County is getting its first recreational marijuana dispensary.
Three months after recreational cannabis sales became legal in Michigan,
the Greenhouse of Walled Lake
will open on March 14 with a bang — literally. At 9 a.m., fireworks will explode across the sky to celebrate the opening.
Also on hand will be more than a dozen vendors, including growers, processors, and edible makers, who will offer advice and educate the public on the best options for personal use. Among the vendors are Platinum Vape and Kushy Punch
, the maker of popular cannabis gummies. Donuts and coffee also will be available.
The dispensary, at 103 E. Walled Lake Drive, will be open until 9 p.m.
The Greenhouse was Oakland County's first medical cannabis dispensary when it opened in February 2019. Owned by former Channel 50 sportscaster Jerry Millen, the dispensary has earned a reputation as one of Michigan's top cannabis shops, with an abundant supply of medical-grade flower, edibles, vape cartridges, concentrates, and pre-rolls. The Greenhouse is one of the highest-ranked dispensaries in the state on Leafly
and Weedmaps
.
"We have worked long and hard leading up to this important day," Millen said in a news release. "Our medical marijuana customers continue to be welcome of course with open arms."
The only other recreational dispensaries open in the tri-county area are Herbology
and 1st Quality Medz
.
Three-quarters of Michigan's communities have banned recreational marijuana businesses
from opening, even though voters overwhelmingly approved legalization in November 2018.
click to enlarge
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
-
Greenhouse of Walled Lake
-
Greenhouse of Walled Lake.