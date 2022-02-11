February 11, 2022 News & Views » Michigan News

Email
Print
Share

Oakland County to end mask mandate for schools, yet still recommends them 

By
click to enlarge About 42% of school districts in Michigan have issued mask mandates. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • About 42% of school districts in Michigan have issued mask mandates.

Oakland County will lift its requirement for mask-wearing in schools and daycares on Feb. 28, the county's health department said Friday — despite the fact that COVID-19 transmission remains "high."

According to a press release, the Oakland County Health Division said it "weighed several factors to determine the appropriate time to end the mask requirement in schools, including a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and increasing vaccination rates in Oakland County."



"As we see our critical measures of vaccinations, hospital admissions, and cases moving in a direction that tell us the COVID-19 impact on our community is greatly improving, the time is right to remove the mask order for daycares and educational institutions," Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said. "We must remain vigilant, however, while we remain in a pandemic. It is vital that we as individuals maintain the measures that are critical to limiting the spread of the virus while allowing businesses and schools to stay open, and our hospitals to operate safely."

The mask mandate will end when the Oakland County Health Division rescinds emergency order 2021-1.

The health department is still recommending people wear masks in schools, however — it's just not mandating it.

"The Health Division still strongly recommends wearing a mask while in public indoor settings, including educational institutions," the press release said.

The press release also noted that both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services continue to recommend universal indoor masking by all students, staff, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 transmission remains "high" in Oakland County, as it does in nearly all of the U.S.

As of Friday, Feb. 11, COVID-19 transmission remains "high" basically everywhere in the U.S. - CDC
  • CDC
  • As of Friday, Feb. 11, COVID-19 transmission remains "high" basically everywhere in the U.S.

The Health Division cited encouraging metrics in making its decision, including the county's test positivity dropping nearly 50 percent, the seven-day case average for Feb. 8 declining 83 percent from its peak in early January, hospital admissions in Oakland County for adults dropping 72 percent since the peak on Jan. 10, and hospital admissions declining 67 percent for children since the peak on Jan. 8.

About 75.8% of Oakland County residents age 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccines, the department said, while 79.1% of residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose, and 92.9% of residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose.

"We are now at a place in the pandemic where an emergency health order should be replaced by individual action to protect ourselves, especially masking in public and getting vaccinated," Oakland County's Director of Health and Human Services Leigh-Anne Stafford said.

The decision comes as unrest over COVID-19 safety measures among a vocal minority continues to grow. A weeks-long street protest over COVID-19 measures in Canada has turned into a blockade of border crossings like Detroit's Ambassador Bridge, disrupting the economies of both Ontario and Michigan. Last year, school board meetings became the battleground of angry parents, who hurled insults and hyperbolically compared COVID-19 health measures to Nazi Germany.

On Thursday, Ingham County announced it will rescind its mask mandate for schools next week. Washtenaw County officials said they would likely follow suit, while Wayne County has said it is still waiting to decide. Detroit has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the metro area.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Michigan News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Michigan News

Most Popular

  1. Michigan woman who claimed to have ‘information’ on insurrection found with cache of guns outside Capitol Police headquarters Read More

  2. U.S. businesses, workers suffer as trucker protests continue unabated at Canada border Read More

  3. Michigan prosecutor declined Giuliani request to seize voting machines for Trump campaign Read More

  4. Rep. Lawrence endorses Stevens over Levin in closely watched Democratic primary Read More

  5. State school superintendent: ‘You can’t separate history from history’ Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation