December 01, 2019 Special Issues » Gift Guide

Email
Print
Share

No judgment zone Lover's Lane is a dil-do for the naughty lover on your list 

Gift Guide

By
click to enlarge Irresistible Delight Clitoral Stim Massager, $99 - COURTESY OF LOVERSLANE.COM
  • Courtesy of Loverslane.com
  • Irresistible Delight Clitoral Stim Massager, $99

Lover's Lane
27246 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak, 19190 Eureka Rd., Southgate, 33225 S. Gratiot Ave., Clinton Twp., 43735 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights, 620 W. Ann Arbor Rd., Ann Arbor; 1527 Washtenaw Rd., Ypsilanti; loverslane.com

Dil-don’t overlook this Michigan-bred chain — Lover’s Lane still has teeth (enter safeword here) in the game. You can take gift-giving to the next level with LL’s selection of plugs, harnesses, wands, vibes, and rings, as well as sexy apparel to set the mood and all the lubricants needed to reach maximum pleasure, including new CBD-infused lubes. Into butt stuff? Is BDSM your bag? What about roleplay? Ready to introduce pegging in the new year? No one has a higher sex drive than Lover’s Lane. (Psst: They also have a massive online store for the discreet shopper.)


Part of the 2019 Detroit gift guide.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Jump to comments

Tags:

  |  

Latest in Gift Guide

More Gift Guide »

Most Popular

  1. For the avid sweet-tooth and art lover, there's Detroit's Bon Bon Bon Read More

  2. Give more than a gift — give no fucks with a massage or steam from Detroit's Meta Physica Wellness Center Read More

  3. Detroit area independent retailers to shop local for the holidays Read More

  4. After forging her own path, Audra Kubat is helping the next generation of Detroit musicians do the same Read More

  5. Angela Wisniewski on her new Detroit boutique Coup D’état — and why rebellion starts in the closet Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...