No judgment zone Lover's Lane is a dil-do for the naughty lover on your list 

Irresistible Delight Clitoral Stim Massager, $99

Dil-don’t overlook this Michigan-bred chain — Lover’s Lane still has teeth (enter safeword here) in the game. You can take gift-giving to the next level with LL’s selection of plugs, harnesses, wands, vibes, and rings, as well as sexy apparel to set the mood and all the lubricants needed to reach maximum pleasure, including new CBD-infused lubes . Into butt stuff ? Is BDSM your bag? What about roleplay ? Ready to introduce pegging in the new year? No one has a higher sex drive than Lover’s Lane. (Psst: They also have a massive online store for the discreet shopper.)

Part of the 2019 Detroit gift guide.

