No judgment zone Lover's Lane is a dil-do for the naughty lover on your list 

Lover's Lane
27246 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak, 19190 Eureka Rd., Southgate, 33225 S. Gratiot Ave., Clinton Twp., 43735 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights, 620 W. Ann Arbor Rd., Ann Arbor; 1527 Washtenaw Rd., Ypsilanti; loverslane.com
Dil-don’t overlook this Michigan-bred chain — Lover’s Lane still has teeth (enter safeword here) in the game. You can take gift-giving to the next level with LL’s selection of plugs, harnesses, wands, vibes, and rings, as well as sexy apparel to set the mood and all the lubricants needed to reach maximum pleasure, including new CBD-infused lubes
. Into butt stuff
? Is BDSM
your bag? What about roleplay
? Ready to introduce pegging
in the new year? No one has a higher sex drive than Lover’s Lane. (Psst: They also have a massive online store
for the discreet shopper.)
