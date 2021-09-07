September 07, 2021 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

New Standard opened a new cannabis dispensary in Ann Arbor 

By
click to enlarge New Standard opened a dispensary in Ann Arbor. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • New Standard opened a dispensary in Ann Arbor.

Michigan cannabis company New Standard opened a new dispensary in Ann Arbor last week.

The dispensary, the brand's eighth, is located at 811 N. Main St., Ann Arbor. The store is opened for both adult-use customers ages 21 and older and card-carrying medical marijuana patients ages 18 and older.



"New Standard has had an incredible year of expanding retail operations across the state of Michigan,” Howard Luckoff, New Standard CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be opening our eighth Michigan location in Ann Arbor. We've met many of our new neighbors as well as people from across the globe as they return for games and events in this amazing community."

The store has a variety of cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, cartridges, concentrates, and accessories.

Home of the annual Hash Bash, Ann Arbor has been a trailblazer for the cannabis legalization movement.

"Everything about Ann Arbor is vibrant and bringing the New Standard in cannabis culture to this community is really special to us," New Standard co-founder Eric Stabb, a U of M alum, said in a statement. "Our team will also be ready for all of your tailgating needs during football Saturdays this year. This town, its residents, and those who travel here for game day give Ann Arbor special energy that’s part of its heart and soul."

The store is open for both in-store customers and curbside pick-up. More information is available at anewstandard.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Canna-Business »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. Read before burning: What if you try marijuana and don’t like the effects? Read More

  2. Michigan shatters record for marijuana sales in July, pulling in more than $23 million in tax revenue Read More

  3. Cannabis-infused beverages to arrive in Michigan with Happi sparkling water Read More

  4. Michigan launches 'Joint Ventures' program to help bring diversity to its cannabis industry Read More

  5. What it’s like to do a smoke session at Detroit’s 420-friendly yoga studio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation