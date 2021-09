New Standard opened a new cannabis dispensary in Ann Arbor 

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Michigan cannabis company New Standard opened a new dispensary in Ann Arbor last week.The dispensary, the brand's eighth, is located at 811 N. Main St., Ann Arbor. The store is opened for both adult-use customers ages 21 and older and card-carrying medical marijuana patients ages 18 and older."New Standard has had an incredible year of expanding retail operations across the state of Michigan,” Howard Luckoff, New Standard CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be opening our eighth Michigan location in Ann Arbor. We've met many of our new neighbors as well as people from across the globe as they return for games and events in this amazing community."The store has a variety of cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, cartridges, concentrates, and accessories.Home of the annual Hash Bash, Ann Arbor has been a trailblazer for the cannabis legalization movement."Everything about Ann Arbor is vibrant and bringing the New Standard in cannabis culture to this community is really special to us," New Standard co-founder Eric Stabb, a U of M alum, said in a statement. "Our team will also be ready for all of your tailgating needs during football Saturdays this year. This town, its residents, and those who travel here for game day give Ann Arbor special energy that’s part of its heart and soul."The store is open for both in-store customers and curbside pick-up. More information is available at anewstandard.com