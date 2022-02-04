February 04, 2022 Weed » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

New recreational dispensary to offer cannabis giveaways at grand opening in Monroe 

By
click to enlarge Quality Roots has three dispensaries in Michigan. - QUALITY ROOTS
  • Quality Roots
  • Quality Roots has three dispensaries in Michigan.

A new recreational cannabis dispensary in Monroe is launching a grand opening on Feb. 11 with giveaways.

Quality Roots will offer more than 250 products, including dozens of strains of flower, 40 to 50 different cartridges and concentrates, and more than 100 types of edibles. The store is at 1121 S. Monroe St.



It’s the third Quality Roots location in Michigan. The others are in Hamtramck and Battle Creek.

Quality Roots plans to open four more locations in the first half of the year.

“Quality Roots is beyond excited to start establishing ourselves in the Monroe Community. We are eager to show the community the benefit of having Quality Roots as a neighbor,” CEO Aric Klar said in a statement. “We will work day and night to earn everyone's trust through Quality Products and Quality Service."

Klar said the company is community-orientated.

"Just this past year, the Quality Roots team felt the urgency to help clean up the alleyways and neighborhood streets of Hamtramck to make it feel more friendly and clean,” Klar said.

The first 450 customers will receive a free gram of flower. Michigan-based cultivator Exotic Matter will pass out 1-gram pre-rolls to the first 50 people. First-time customers will receive 20% off their purchase in February.

click to enlarge Quality Roots is opening its third Michigan location in Monroe. - QUALITY ROOTS
  • Quality Roots
  • Quality Roots is opening its third Michigan location in Monroe.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Marijuana News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Mike Tyson's 'Undisputed Cannabis Flower' launches in Michigan Read More

  2. Cannabis company Pleasantrees launches ‘battle of the bands’-style contest to cultivate Detroit artists Read More

  3. Michigan group files ballot initiative to legalize psychedelics Read More

  4. Gatsby Cannbis Co. aims to open dispensary across from Royal Oak school amid opposition Read More

  5. California weed giants Wonderbrett launch in Michigan in partnership with Cloud Cannabis Co. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation