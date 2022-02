New recreational dispensary to offer cannabis giveaways at grand opening in Monroe 

click to enlarge Quality Roots

A new recreational cannabis dispensary in Monroe is launching a grand opening on Feb. 11 with giveaways. Quality Roots will offer more than 250 products, including dozens of strains of flower, 40 to 50 different cartridges and concentrates, and more than 100 types of edibles. The store is at 1121 S. Monroe St.It’s the third Quality Roots location in Michigan. The others are in Hamtramck and Battle Creek.Quality Roots plans to open four more locations in the first half of the year.“Quality Roots is beyond excited to start establishing ourselves in the Monroe Community. We are eager to show the community the benefit of having Quality Roots as a neighbor,” CEO Aric Klar said in a statement. “We will work day and night to earn everyone's trust through Quality Products and Quality Service."Klar said the company is community-orientated."Just this past year, the Quality Roots team felt the urgency to help clean up the alleyways and neighborhood streets of Hamtramck to make it feel more friendly and clean,” Klar said.The first 450 customers will receive a free gram of flower. Michigan-based cultivator Exotic Matter will pass out 1-gram pre-rolls to the first 50 people. First-time customers will receive 20% off their purchase in February.