New Hazel Park dispensary offers personalized cannabis care from an in-house nurse 

click to enlarge
-
Hayat Provisioning
-
Grand opening at Hayat Provisioning in Hazel Park.
A new marijuana dispensary has opened in Hazel Park, and it has a registered nurse on board to help customers find the right product and strain.
Hayat Provisioning
at 634 West Nine Mile Road held its grand opening over the weekend and is offering medical and recreational cannabis and free delivery.
Joining the dispensary is Cathleen S. Graham
, a clinical director and registered nurse who founded Cannabis Nurse, an educational resource that provides medical marijuana counseling and wellness plans. Graham was the first nurse to be awarded “Medical Professional of the Year" for Americans for Safe Access, a nonprofit that promotes safe and legal access to cannabis for therapeutic use.
“We’ve always believed that making a cannabis purchase should involve the option of personalized cannabis counseling based upon an individual’s specific needs and wishes,” Justin Carter, general manager for Hayat, said. “The benefits and changes in wellness we’ve seen has been inspirational, whether it be recreational or medical. The name of our company, Hayat, means ‘life’ and that’s what guides us.”
Graham provides assessments and wellness plans that incorporate nutrition, lifestyle and cannabinoid support.
“It is particularly important to me and to our entire staff that we ensure a welcoming, confidential, and non-judgmental space for patients to come and share their journey that led them to seek cannabis as an option,” Graham said. “You will be personally aided to make a conscious informed decision regarding the use of cannabis resulting in improved outcomes.”
Hayat is located inside the former End of the Park bar. Across the street is Hayat’s 20,000-square-foot grow and laboratory building.
“We are grateful to the city of Hazel Park in working with us to bring Hayat to town and we are dedicated to giving back to the community,” Hayat owner Martin Sema said. "We are thrilled with the welcoming nature of Hazel Park and its residents. We love the fact that it is, in fact, a city on the rise; and we intend to do all we can to help boost the business corridors and social organizations.”
It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.