New documentary explores devastating impact of human sex trafficking industry in metro Detroit 

click to enlarge A scene of Detroit from the documentary Men Who Buy Sex – Everyone Pays. - DIGITAL MEDIA WORKS
  • Digital Media Works
  • A scene of Detroit from the documentary Men Who Buy Sex – Everyone Pays.

A new documentary shines a light on the toll of the human sex trafficking industry in metro Detroit.

Men Who Buy Sex – Everyone Pays explores the physical and emotional impact of human trafficking and features women who were forced into the cruel industry.



One of the survivors is Theresa Flores, who was trafficked at 15 years old while attending Groves High School in Beverly Hills. Another survivor featured in the film was trafficked by her father from the age of 3 to 13.

The documentary includes interviews with experts and activists, including Mel Baggett from Detroit’s Night Angels, Amy Allen from The Joseph Project, and Kathy Maitland from Michigan Abolitionist Project.

The Wayne County Medical Society Foundation produced the documentary in partnership with Digital Media Works with the goal of strengthening laws surrounding sex trafficking and shedding light on the devastating impact of the industry.

The nonprofit, which has advocated for vulnerable people since 1987, previously produced the award-winning documentary, Stuck in Traffic: Modern-Day Slavery in Michigan, which was created to educate high school and college students on the dangers of human trafficking.

A full public release of Men Who Buy Sex – Everyone Pays
film is planned for late February. In the meantime, private screenings are planned soon for police, prosecutors, clergy, and community activists.

Teaser Trailer.mp4 from Rich Jackson on Vimeo.


