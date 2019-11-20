December 01, 2019 Special Issues » Gift Guide

Mutual Adoration + POST is a must-stop shop for the maker, crafter, and reclaimed wood lover 

Mutual Adoration + POST

14500 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; 313-939-2172; mutualadoration.com



Photographer boy meets visual artist girl. Boy takes girl on a date that turns out to be a funeral wake and funeral crasher boy and funeral crasher girl get married and create a super cool place where you can shop handmade wares and make some of your own, too.

Enter Clare Fox and Wayne Maki of Mutual Adoration and their adorable POST showroom and workspace, where getting your hands dirty is part of the fun. In addition to shopping home goods and furniture made from reclaimed wood and paint (which is sort of Mutual Adoration’s specialty, along with their picture-perfect marbled wood picture frames) folks can peruse textiles, candles, goodies for pets and tots, and paper goods. You can also take gift-giving a step further by signing up for one of their weekly workshops, including candle-making, knitting, screen-printing, bookbinding, wreath-fashioning, fabric-dyeing, and more.

Part of the 2019 Detroit gift guide.

