See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

November 04, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Multiple states legalized marijuana, magic mushrooms on Election Night 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

As the Libertarians over at Reason point out, "On Election Night, the Real Winner Was Drugs."

All nine of the drug decriminalization or legalization measures that were on ballots across the nation passed. Those included ballot measures for recreational marijuana in Arizona, Montana, and New Jersey, recreational and medicinal marijuana in South Dakota, and medical marijuana in Mississippi.



Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. and Oregon approved the use of psilocybin mushrooms, and Oregon decriminalized possession of small amounts of all drugs, including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, and psilocybin 'shrooms.

Many of the measures passed by wide margins.

Given the wide support to pull back the War on Drugs, it's somewhat surprising that neither President Donald Trump nor Democratic challenger Joe Biden came out in support of federally legalizing marijuana. Biden's campaign has only called for decriminalizing its use.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Marijuana News »

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gage Cannabis Co. to offer recreational marijuana sales at its Lansing location Read More

  2. Bloom City Club opened its third marijuana dispensary in Battle Creek Read More

  3. Michigan border sees 1,726% rise of marijuana seizures since last year Read More

  4. Lantern, a new marijuana delivery service, is now available in Detroit Read More

  5. Even though Detroit finally has a recreational marijuana ordinance, the fight is still far from over Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit