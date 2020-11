Multiple states legalized marijuana, magic mushrooms on Election Night 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

As the Libertarians over atpoint out, "On Election Night, the Real Winner Was Drugs." All nine of the drug decriminalization or legalization measures that were on ballots across the nation passed. Those included ballot measures for recreational marijuana in Arizona, Montana, and New Jersey, recreational and medicinal marijuana in South Dakota, and medical marijuana in Mississippi.Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. and Oregon approved the use of psilocybin mushrooms, and Oregon decriminalized possession of small amounts of all drugs, including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, and psilocybin 'shrooms.Many of the measures passed by wide margins.Given the wide support to pull back the War on Drugs, it's somewhat surprising that neither President Donald Trump nor Democratic challenger Joe Biden came out in support of federally legalizing marijuana. Biden's campaign has only called for decriminalizing its use