March 10, 2022

Mudgie’s Deli fire determined to be arson, Detroit fire department says 

By
click to enlarge Mudgie's Deli is closed after being damaged in a fire on Thursday. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Mudgie's Deli is closed after being damaged in a fire on Thursday.

The Thursday morning fire that forced Corktown restaurant Mudgie's Deli and Wine to close was likely arson, Detroit deputy fire commissioner Dave Fornell says.

"Our investigators have determined that it was an arson fire," Fornell tells Metro Times. "It was deliberately set on the exterior of the building. Luckily the neighbor saw the fire [and] called us. There was very minimal damage to the outside and very little damage to the inside."



Fornell says there is no suspect at this time.

"We scour the area for videos, we interview folks and everything else," he says. "The investigation continues."

He adds, "The biggest thing is there was not extensive damage."

Fornell says the department received the emergency call at 1413 Brooklyn St. around 4:48 a.m.

Owner Greg Mudge died in September of heart disease at the age of 46, causing the beloved sandwich shop to cancel plans for a second location at the Meijer Rivertown Market downtown.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times.

