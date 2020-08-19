It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

August 19, 2020

Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency puts the kibosh on weed delivery to sports bar customers 

A partnership that would have seen a marijuana dispensary bring legal pot to customers at a sports bar in Michigan's Thumb is a no-go after officials at the Marijuana Regulatory Agency quashed it due to regulations on where cannabis can be delivered.

The deal was between Freddie's marijuana dispensary in Clio and Water Tower Sports Pub in Lexington. Freddie's planned to deliver orders to customers in the Water Tower Sports Pub parking lot on Fridays.



But on Tuesday, the MRA informed the owners that marijuana deliveries can only be delivered to a customer's home.

"We have since learned from the Marijuana Regulatory Agency that, contrary to our earlier understanding, all deliveries must be made to the customer’s residence," they wrote in a statement. "Therefore, Freddie’s is unable to deliver to Water Tower Sports Pub."

They added, "We apologize for the error, but Freddie’s will be making amends."

Instead, Freddie's will expand home delivery to the Lexington and Port Huron areas. Customers will receive a $10 coupon to the Water Tower Sports Pub.

"Water Tower Sports Pub was fantastic to work with and we want to keep that relationship going," Freddie's owner Barry Goodman said in a statement. "They have an outstanding restaurant with a great menu."

Water Tower Sports Pub is known for its craft beers and Detroit-style pizza.

"Pizza and pot are a great combination," Goodman added.

