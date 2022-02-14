February 14, 2022 Weed » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency gets a new name and bigger purpose 

By
click to enlarge The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency will soon be called the Cannabis Regulatory Agency. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency will soon be called the Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is consolidating the regulatory agencies that oversee medical and recreational marijuana and hemp.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency, which handles the medical and recreational pot industries, will be renamed the Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

The agency also will regulate the hemp industry, which is currently handled by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The idea is to create a more efficient and robust regulatory agency to oversee the tax-generating sales of hemp and psychoactive marijuana, Whitmer said.

“Consolidating multiple government functions into the newly named Cannabis Regulatory Agency will help us continue growing our economy and creating jobs,” Whitmer said in a statement. “And to be blunt — safe, legal cannabis entrepreneurship, farming, and consumption helps us put Michiganders first by directing the large windfall of tax revenue from this new industry to make bigger, bolder investments in local schools, roads, and first responders.”

The change, which is part of Whitmer’s first executive order of the year, will take place in 60 days.

In 2021, Michigan collected more than $350 million in new taxes from recreational marijuana sales, according to an estimate by the Marijuana Policy Project.

Under the order, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs will also be renamed the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Marijuana News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cannabis company Pleasantrees launches ‘battle of the bands’-style contest to cultivate Detroit artists Read More

  2. Michigan cannabis users love potent pot, according to industry report Read More

  3. Detroit City Council considers new ordinance to allow recreational marijuana businesses to open Read More

  4. New recreational dispensary to offer cannabis giveaways at grand opening in Monroe Read More

  5. Gatsby Cannbis Co. aims to open dispensary across from Royal Oak school amid opposition Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation