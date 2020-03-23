Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

March 23, 2020

Michigan's marijuana industry is deemed 'essential' during coronavirus outbreak 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Looks like marijuana is “essential” in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday required all non-essential businesses to close as part of a stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the executive order, marijuana dispensaries are allowed to continue selling recreational and medical marijuana products, but only at the curb or by delivery, the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) tells Metro Times. Patients and customers are not allowed inside dispensaries until the executive order is lifted. For now, it's in place for three weeks.

For the past week, the MRA has encouraged dispensaries to begin curbside or delivery services to promote social-distancing.

Michigan’s marijuana industry began urging the governor last week to classify marijuana as an “essential item” to ensure that it remains available in the event of a broader lockdown.

“Studies have shown that cannabis can reduce anxiety and stress and we believe continued access to this product during this time is pertinent,” Michigan Cannabis Industry Association Executive Director Robin Schneider wrote to Whitmer last week. “More importantly, patients with cancer, AIDS, chronic pain, seizures, and pediatric patients have reduced or replaced pharmaceuticals, including opiates, with medical cannabis.”

Without access to cannabis, Schneider says patients and customers will begin relying on an already inundated medical system.

Some dispensaries, including the Greenhouse in Walled Lake and Herbology in River Rouge, have begun online orders to streamline curbside delivery.


“Governor Gretchen Whitmer is doing a great job caring for people throughout the state of Michigan," Greenhouse owner Jerry Millen says in a news release. "Giving Medical Marijuana Patients and others the opportunity to continue obtaining various cannabis products for their needs is so very important and on behalf of all of my patients and other customers, we owe her a great deal of gratitude during this difficult time for all of Michigan’s residents."
Here's a list of places in Michigan where you can buy recreational marijuana now. Be sure and call ahead to make sure what their policy is at this time.

