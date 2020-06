Michigan's marijuana dispensaries open for customers again, no appointment necessary starting Thursday 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Breeze

As coronavirus cases subside, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest executive order allows Michigan marijuana dispensaries to begin to take customers again for in-person shopping starting on Thursday, June 4.A previous order allowed dispensaries to open for in-person shopping by appointment only. That's no longer that case, but there will be limits to how many customers can be in a store at one time, and customers are required to wear a face mask inside and keep six feet of distance from other customers and employees.Though deemed an "essential service" amid the coronavirus, marijuana stores had been allowed to only service customers by curbside-pickup since March.