Michigan's first recreational marijuana delivery service launches 

Michigan’s first recreational marijuana home delivery service launched this week.
Lume Cannabis Company in northern Michigan will serve 11 ZIP codes across Osceola, Wexford, and Mecosta counties. The big menu
includes 20 varieties of flower, numerous cartridges and pods, extracts, topicals, and pre-rolls.
“We are excited to announce Lume Delivery, our adult-use delivery service, is up and running in Evart,” Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume Cannabis Company, said in a news release. “Our top priority is providing an unmatched experience that makes it easy for our customers to access the broad variety of high-quality cannabis products we offer. Allowing customers to order online and have their order delivered to their doorstep will be a convenient option for customers and we expect it to be in great demand.”
The minimum purchase for delivery is $125.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency has approved 13 other delivery services across the state, including Herbology Cannabis Co. in River Rouge. The others are in Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Bay City, Morenci, Muskegon, Pinconning, and Rogers City.
Those delivery services have not opened yet, largely because of a temporary shortage on cannabis.
Lume, which operates dispensaries in Evart, Owosso, Honor, and Kalamazoo, plans to open seven more stores by April and 100 across the state by 2024. On Saturday, Lume is opening its first medical marijuana dispensary in southeast Michigan at 738 S. Main St. in Adrian. By April, Lume plans to open dispensaries in Big Rapids, Petoskey, Negaunee, Walled Lake, and Mackinaw City.
“At Lume, our goal is to be the No. 1 cannabis operator in Michigan and having a strong presence in Southeast Michigan is key to achieving that goal,” Hellyar said in a news release. “We look forward to introducing our brand of high-quality cannabis products to patients in Adrian and beyond.”
