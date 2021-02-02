See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

February 02, 2021 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Michigan's first certified organic marijuana dispensary opens in Ann Arbor 

By
click to enlarge Apothecare Ann Arbor. - SHANLEY PEARL
  • Shanley Pearl
  • Apothecare Ann Arbor.

A marijuana dispensary billing itself as Michigan's first and only certified organic cannabis company has opened its doors in Ann Arbor.

Apothecare Ann Arbor is now open for both medical and adult-use recreational sales. The store's open to the public seven days a week for in-store purchases, curbside pick-up, and delivery.



The company was certified by Certified Kind as 100% organic, with sustainable growing techniques that are free of pesticides, herbicides, and synthetic fertilizers, and use energy-efficient environmental controls and LED lighting.

"We are pleased and proud to finally debut our store and to showcase our unique organic cannabis products," co-owner Jack Edelstein said in a statement. "We've put as much thought into our provisioning center as our organic farm and products and can’t wait to be able to service our customers and patients in an environment just as unique as our products. Unlike many of our large competitors from out of state, our company is 100% Michigan and based right here, our team is led by long time local residents, including myself."

The new 2,000-square-foot store features a unique interior design with birch wood, as well as individual space for one-on-one consultations. It also has an on-site cannabis-certified medical doctor in Lisa Profera, who provides private consultations for individuals with medical conditions.

Last year, Apothecare's grow team earned first place in Gage Green Group's Organic Cannabis Cup for its "Sundae Driver." The new location offers the brand’s own line of flower, joints, edibles, carts and extracts, along with other locally sourced brands. The company also sells CBD products.

"I came to Apothecare because I saw the quality of the flower they were growing," says Drew Hall, Ann Arbor native and Apothecare’s sales/marketing manager. "I've been in the cannabis industry in Washington state as well as here in Michigan. I've rarely seen a product this well grown and cared for. It reminds me of that first time I tried Blueberry 'kind' bud back in the early 2000s when most people still were buying the pressed bricks full of seeds and stems. When I had the chance to join the Apothecare team I jumped at it. With all the poorly made flower out there I'm thankful I can sell something I can stand behind 100%."

Apothecare is at 2793 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor; 734-800-2008; apothecareannarbor.com.

