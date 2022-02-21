February 21, 2022 Weed » Marijuana News

Michigan’s first cannabis consumption lounge to open in Hazel Park 

Hot Box Social is on pace to become the state's first cannabis consumption lounge.
  • Hot Box Social is on pace to become the state's first cannabis consumption lounge.

People who drink alcohol have bars. But where do Michigan residents go to smoke or vape cannabis with friends?

Although recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan for more than three years, there still isn’t a business that serves as a gathering spot for cannabis users.



That’s about to change.

If all goes as planned, Hazel Park is set to have the first consumption lounge in Michigan.

Troy-based cannabis company Trucenta, which operates a recreational cannabis dispensary with locations in Hazel Park and Battle Creek under the name Breeze, submitted an application in January to open a consumption lounge called Hot Box Social at 23619 John R., about four blocks north of Nine Mile Rd.

“We’re still waiting for one more approval,” Sandy Aldrich, chief marketing officer of Trucenta, tells Metro Times.

Other businesses have expressed interest in opening consumption lounges in Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo, and Kalkaska, but they are not as far along in the application process.

Decked out with sofas, plush chairs, tables and bar seating, the Hot Box Social has been holding cannabis events that don’t involve consumption. Aldrich says Trucenta is interested in offering the space for weddings receptions, bachelor parties, and other events before it opens as a consumption lounge.

