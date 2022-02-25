February 25, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Michigan woman opens new fitness studio on Detroit's eastside 

By
click to enlarge Khari Dickey, fitness coach and owner of Konnected Fitness - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Khari Dickey, fitness coach and owner of Konnected Fitness

We are nearing the point of the year where many people fall off their fitness resolution commitments. For some, it’s a resolution made to springboard their weight loss journey, while for others it’s motivation to make healthier lifestyle adjustments.

Fitness and wellness coach Khari Dickey can help with both.



“A healthy lifestyle is going to cause you to have some type of behavioral change, and through changing your mindset and how you think about things, that is how you're able to see the changes that you would like to see, physically,” Dickey says.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, Dickey will have a grand opening for Konnected Fitness, the fitness and wellness business she began after quitting her corporate fitness job in May 2020. The Albion native, who has a bachelor's in kinesiology from Wayne State and master's in exercise and sports medicine from Western Michigan, decided to step out on her own after realizing she wanted to incorporate more community involvement into her work.

“I reached a point in my career in corporate fitness, where I wanted to do more, and I knew that I had capacity to do more to impact the community,” Dickey says. “I became involved with WeRun313 in 2019, and it started to cultivate what was already there. I wanted to translate my strength conditioning experience, to be able to work with more people that looked like me.”

After spending the last two years doing virtual, personal, and outdoor trainings at Detroit’s Erma Henderson Park, Dickey will open the doors at 8001 Kercheval Ave., suite 102, in Detroit this weekend.

“At Konnected fitness, the training that we do is more focused on increasing strength and endurance, improving movement, and improving overall quality of life,” says Dickey.

Dickey makes it plain that her goals for her clients are not to just fit the fitness Instagram aesthetic, and says wellness is not just about what you look like on the outside. She wants to create a space where people, especially people of color, can enjoy fitness and better themselves in a safe and comfortable environment.

“My main goal for this next year is to continue to cultivate a space where people feel like they can connect with their best selves through fitness,” says Dickey. “Just spreading positivity, and allowing that space for people who have specific goals, and for people who are looking for somewhere that they feel comfortable working towards their goals.”

The grand opening for Konnected Fitness will be this Saturday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
