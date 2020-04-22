Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

April 28, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Michigan Supreme Court says state's medical marijuana law doesn’t overrule local zoning ordinances 

By
click to enlarge The Michigan Supreme Court. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • The Michigan Supreme Court.

The Michigan Supreme Court said on Monday that the state's medical marijuana law does not overrule local zoning ordinances, breaking from previous Court of Appeals cases.

DeRuiter v Township of Byron concerned a Kent County municipality that prohibited registered caregivers from growing marijuana at a commercial property. The Michigan appeals court said the ordinance conflicted with the medical marijuana law, which allows cultivation in an "enclosed, locked facility."

But in a unanimous opinion, the Supreme Court said the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act law doesn't conflict with the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, and that municipalities have the authority to limit where caregivers can grow medical marijuana plants.

As a result, existing caregivers may find themselves be forced to shut down their operations if it violates local zoning ordinances. The court also said Byron Township can require caregivers to pay a fee before using a building to grow medical marijuana.



It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

More Marijuana News »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Best CBD Oil: Top 3 Companies Reviewed (2020) Read More

  2. Best CBD Gummies: Pain & Anxiety Relief (2020) Read More

  3. Recreational weed sales start at New Standard Hazel Park Read More

  4. Marijuana provisioning center New Standard opened in Hazel Park with plans to soon offer delivery Read More

  5. Fewer vaping injuries reported in states with legal weed, according to study Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation