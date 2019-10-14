SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

October 14, 2019 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Michigan Supply & Provisions launches in Morenci with Detroit and Ann Arbor stores on the way 

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MICHIGAN SUPPLY &amp; PROVISIONS
  • Courtesy of Michigan Supply & Provisions

A new chain of medical marijuana provisioning centers launched last week that will soon expand to Detroit and Ann Arbor.

Michigan Supply & Provisions opened its doors at 1096 East Main St. in Morenci, Michigan, located near the Ohio border. The 1,700-square-foot store is the first of seven to open across Michigan by summer 2020.



"We have developed what we believe is a significantly different approach to the traditional cannabis dispensary model," Michigan Supply & Provisions regional director Brian Thienel said in a statement. "We want to provide new access, certainly, but we also want to eliminate barriers to understanding for new patients. We offer superior manufacturing, production and retail spaces. However, it is just as important that we remain focused on a patient-centric experience that is as inviting as it is affordable and accessible."

For now, Michigan Supply & Provisions will only serve medical marijuana cardholders. Though Michigan voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2018, stores are not allowed to sell recreational adult-use marijuana until 2020.

More information is available at michigansandp.com.

