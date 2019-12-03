December 03, 2019 News & Views » Local News

Michigan State Police trooper sentenced to 1 year in jail for assaulting partner 

Attorney General Dana Nessel - MICHIGAN ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
  • Michigan Attorney General's Office
  • Attorney General Dana Nessel

A Michigan State Police trooper who assaulted a female colleague while on duty was sentenced to one year in jail Monday.

Adam Mullin
  • Adam Mullin
A jury convicted Adam Mullin, 26, of four charges in October, including obstruction of justice, obstructing a police officer causing injury, aggravated domestic violence, and assault and battery.



The Attorney General’s Office said it was a case of domestic violence but didn’t release further details.

“Adam Mullin’s actions violated the very trust we put in our law enforcement officers,” Nessel said in a news release. “We are grateful to the Michigan State Police and to Huron County Circuit Judge Prill for ensuring justice is served.”

Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark, who prosecuted Mullin, said domestic violence is ultimately an act of control.

“Domestic violence is a choice batterers make to abuse their intimate partner,” said Hagaman-Clark. “That choice stems from their desire to control and manipulate their partners at the cost of all else. In this case, Mullin made a choice to put his desire to control his partner over his oath to serve and protect the community.”

In 2018, more than 48,000 cases of domestic violence were reported in Michigan, according to the Michigan State Police’s Incident Crime Report.

Mullin was fired after a jury found him guilty.

